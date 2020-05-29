Still Dream of Being Liverpool Regular – Reds Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has admitted he is still dreaming of being able to play for the Reds on a regular basis.



The 24-year-old is currently at his third club on loan from Liverpool, with the midfielder turning out for Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.













Grujic added to the scoresheet in the team's 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig on Wednesday and is now looking forward to Hertha Berlin's match against Augsburg on Saturday.



The midfielder insists he continues to have contact with Liverpool throughout his loan spell and is dreaming of playing for the Reds when he heads back to Anfield.





"I have mainly been in touch with Julian [Ward, loan partnerships and football partnerships manager]", Grujic told Liverpool's official site.







"He has talked to me all the time about training, about exercises that we did at home and now we always speak before and after the game on if we have to improve something.



"Of course, that means a lot – I am still a Liverpool player and I want to be, one day, a regular Liverpool player. For me, it’s still a dream to play for the club so we keep in touch."





Grujic was Jurgen Klopp's first signing as Liverpool boss as the Reds captured him from Red Star Belgrade in the January 2016 transfer window.

