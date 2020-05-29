Sunderland Confirm Departure of Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





New Zealand international Tommy Smith has left Sunderland following the expiration of his short-term contract with the League One club.



The 30-year-old was signed by the Black Cats on a free transfer in February after a season-ending injury to Bailey Wright.













Smith though did not have the chance to impress his new employers, making it as far as the bench on two occasions in February before the season was brought to an abrupt halt in March.



And now the League One giants have decided against locking him down with a new contract, letting him leave on a free transfer.





In a statement on the club's official site confirming the departure, the club said: "Sunderland AFC can confirm that Tommy Smith has left the club following the expiration of his contract.







"Everyone at SAFC would like to wish Tommy the very best for the future."



Smith was with Ipswich Town for eleven years before leaving for Colorado Rapids in 2018.





He was released by the Major League Soccer side the following summer and returned to Ipswich to train with them, though manager Paul Lambert denied any suggestion of the player being re-signed again.

