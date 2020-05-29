They’ve Really Bought Into Everton – Toffees Star Delighted With Team-mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton star Seamus Coleman is full of praise for how the club's foreign players have bought into the Toffees and feels they understand the spirit of the side.



Coleman has been at Everton for over ten years and is one of the club’s longest serving players in the Premier League era.













The Toffees have invested heavily in the transfer market in recent years, bringing in foreign players from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina from Barcelona, and Moise Kean from Juventus.



Coleman is of the view that the foreign players have bought in to Everton's spirit and values, and added they fit in to the club perfectly and have great personalities to go with their excellent football skills.





He added he shares a table with Gomes and Mina at breakfast and revealed the Colombian has promised to up their conversation, while he admitted he enjoys learning about other players' backgrounds and cultures.







“I share a table with Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina at breakfast and lunch and speaking to them is something I really enjoy, learning about their backgrounds”, Coleman told Everton’s official site.



“I’m still to learn more, too. Yerry said, as his English gets better, he will tell me a lot more, so I’m looking forward to that.





“I have to say, the foreign lads who have come into the club have been exceptional. They are good people.



“I’m delighted with the players we’ve got. They have really bought into the Everton spirit.



“They really fit into the club very well.



"They are great personalities, great people and, of course, very, very good footballers.”



Coleman has made nearly 300 appearances for the Toffees in his 11-year stint at the club and he will be hoping to add more to his tally as he has a contract until 2022 with the club.

