We Must Be Very Careful – Jose Mourinho Planning For Players To Be Ready

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur must approach the season restart carefully as they look to make sure their players are in just the right shape to resume.



The Premier League is planning to restart on 17th June, with two games to be played, followed by a full weekend of action starting on 20th June.













Clubs have now returned to training and Mourinho believes that following a lengthy break for the players, Spurs must make sure that they take the right approach to build up to their first game back.



“We have to be very careful with the players’ welfare", Mourinho told Spurs TV.





"This pre-season is probably more difficult than other pre-seasons, because they come from a long period without training, so we have to be careful with that.







“It’s not like on Monday we start training together and immediately we are going to do eleven against eleven because we’re ready, no, we are not going to do that.



"We want to make sure that progressively we are going to arrive on matchday one and be, let’s say, ready."





The Portuguese also welcomed the return of football, with his focus being on not just Tottenham getting results, but also delighting the watching fans.



“So, let’s go step by step and of course, we want to be ready, we want to be ready to fight for points, to give fun to people, to give joy to Tottenham fans, to give good matches to everyone who loves football around the world and let’s go for it.”



Four players who had been out of action when Tottenham played last, in the shape of Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn, will be available for selection when action resumes next month.

