30/05/2020 - 21:08 BST

Claim From Italy: Roma Reach Agreement With Manchester United On Chris Smalling Extension

 




Roma have reached an agreement with Manchester United to extend Chris Smalling's loan at the club, it has been claimed in Italy. 

Smalling made the move to Roma last summer on a season-long loan deal and has flourished in Italy with the Serie A giants, winning praise for his performances.


 



Roma have been looking to keep Smalling on a permanent basis, but their more pressing concern is extending his loan to cover the rest of the Serie A season.

Now, according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, the club have found an agreement with Manchester United. 
 


The deal will see Smalling complete the Serie A season with Roma and also be on the books for August's European games.



Roma are still involved in the Europa League, with a tie against Spanish side Sevilla in the last 16.

Smalling has made a total of 28 appearances for Roma during his stint in Italy, including five outings in the Europa League. 
 


The centre-back has made a positive impression on the Giallorossi, who are still hoping to be able to sign him on a permanent basis from Manchester United.
 