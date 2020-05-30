It’s No Big Problem – Belgium Youth Coach On Liverpool Tracked Jeremy Doku

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgium youth coach Bob Browaeys has conceded that Liverpool tracked Jeremy Doku does need to work on improving his left foot, but does not believe it will be an obstacle to him showing his talent.



Doku spent time visiting Liverpool's facilities in 2018, but is now on the books at Anderlecht; the Reds have continued to track the 18-year-old.













The youngster enjoyed a successful breakthrough season this term, making a big impact in the Anderlecht first team with four goals and three assists.



Doku has had his lack of a left foot raised by some critics, but though Belgium youth coach Browaeys accepts that improvement in that area is needed, he does not see it as a barrier to the winger doing well.





He feels that there are a number of creative players who prefer to use just one foot and insists it is simpler for the brain for the stronger foot to be used.







“His kick with the left should be better, yes”, Browaeys told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.



“In the game, there is no big problem for me. You see that with many creative players, that they prefer to kick the ball with the inside and outside of one foot.





“That is simply simpler for the brain.”



Anderlecht will be looking for Doku to kick on with his development over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, but could be tested with bids for the winger in the summer.

