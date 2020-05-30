Leeds Star Puts Two Team-mates In Same Bracket As Wolves Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has admitted he would not be surprised to see Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves move to one of the game's elite, and puts Kalvin Phillips and Ben White in the same potential bracket.



Neves and Douglas were team-mates at Wolves in the 2017/18 season before the left-back was sold to Leeds following the club's promotion to the Premier League.













Having played alongside the Portuguese, Douglas knows the quality that the 23-year-old has and has conceded that if Neves moves to one of the elite teams in the game then he will not raise an eyebrow.



Asked about the best players he has played with, the Scot said via Leeds United's Facebook: "There's been so many players, so different attributes, but I think Ruben Neves has got to be up there as one of them.





"He just sees the game differently and makes it look so easy and effortless; it will be no surprise if we see him at one of the top, top teams."







Douglas has also been left impressed with Phillips and White, two players widely considered to hold high potential, and dubbed the pair "unbelievable" in terms of what they can achieve.



"You could say the same with Kalv and Ben, both have unbelievable potential and are great players."





The Leeds defender may come up against Neves next season, with the Whites in pole position to win promotion to the Premier League in the coming months.

