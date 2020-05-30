Rangers With Acknowledgement of Recruitment Issue, To Target Players With This

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are looking to make sure they bring in players with significant first team experience as they target new recruits, with the club acknowledging they have signed talents lacking in high level senior team outings.



The Gers went into 2020 just two points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, but with a crucial game in hand which put the fate of the title in their hands.













Steven Gerrard's side saw a collapse in form though and quickly lost touch with Celtic, who were recently declared Scottish Premiership winners despite the season being unable to be completed.



Rangers are now looking to make sure they stop Celtic in the 2020/21 campaign and the club are expected to make additions, especially after offloading a host of out of contract players.





The club acknowledge they have often signed players under 23 with little senior team experience and, though they want to continue to target youth with sell-on potential, they want stars with significant first team experience at a high level, according to The Athletic.







Rangers have just completed the signing of 21-year-old Ianis Hagi from Belgian side Genk.



Hagi joined the Gers on loan in the January transfer window and did enough to earn himself a £3.3m move to Ibrox.





The Romania international fits into Rangers' player profile, boasting ten international caps, and the Gers will be hoping he can kick on over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

