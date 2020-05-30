Roma Receive Hope On Henrikh Mkhitaryan Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have opened up to allowing Henrikh Mkhitaryan to remain at Roma on loan, it has been claimed in Italy.



Mkhitaryan made the move to Roma on a loan deal on deadline day in the summer transfer window, with La Lupa paying the Gunners €3m as a loan fee.













Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is an admirer of the Armenian and is keen for the player to continue at the club, with the Giallorossi having been working on a new agreement.



However, it was recently suggested that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants Mkhitaryan back in north London as a cost effective reinforcement.





Now though, according to Italian daily Il Tempo, there is an opening for Roma to keep hold of Mkhitaryan.







It is claimed that Arsenal are prepared to sign off on a new loan if there is an obligation for Roma to buy Mkhitaryan if he makes a certain number of appearances next season.



The former Manchester United man has managed make 13 Serie A appearances this season, scoring six goals and registering three assists.





Any deal going through would delight Fonseca, who has been forcefully making the case for Mkhitaryan to be kept hold of.



