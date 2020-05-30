XRegister
30/05/2020 - 20:24 BST

West Ham Make Enquiry About 20-Year-Old Italian Midfielder

 




West Ham United have asked for information about AC Milan midfielder Marco Brescianini. 

The Hammers are looking to put in place targets to reinforce their squad when the summer transfer window swings open for business.


 



With an eye on young prospects, David Moyes' side are looking at AC Milan talent Brescianini as a possible addition.

The Premier League side have, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, asked for information about the player. 
 


Brescianini is highly regarded at AC Milan and is expected to be promoted to the club's first team squad for the 2020/21 campaign.



The 20-year-old has been locked down on a lengthy contract by the Rossoneri, with a deal at the club that still has another four years left to run.

His action has come in AC Milan's youth ranks and he is still waiting to make his senior bow for the Italian giants. 
 


A central midfielder by trade, Brescianini is also capable of operating as a more defensively minded midfielder when required.
 