Chelsea Star’s Agent Comments On Serie A Return Speculation

Emerson Palmieri's agent has denied having contact with any club over a switch away from Chelsea for his client.



The left-back has been consistently linked with a return to Serie A in recent months, with both Napoli and Inter credited with holding an interest in securing his services.













However, Emerson's agent Fernando Garcia insists the defender feels happy at Chelsea and claims he has not spoken to any club about the player leaving Stamford Bridge.



"Emerson is very happy at Chelsea", Garcia told Italian outlet Tuttojuve.





"He is comfortable with his team-mates and his coach. To date I have not had contact with any club", he added.







Garcia stressed that he cannot say whether Emerson will return to play his football in Serie A again in the future.



"The only one who can say if he will return to Italy is God.





"Only he knows if Emerson will return to play in Italy or not."



Emerson, who made the move to Chelsea from Italian giants Roma in the 2018 January transfer window, still has another two years left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge.



He has made 18 appearances over the course of the current season for the Blues, providing one assist.

