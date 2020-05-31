XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

31/05/2020 - 11:41 BST

I’d Compare My Game To Diego Costa – Rangers Talent Makes Admission

 




Young Rangers striker Nathan Young-Coombes believes his game is similar to that of former Chelsea hitman Diego Costa. 

The 17-year-old was in the youth ranks at Costa's former club Chelsea, having joined the Blues from Crystal Palace's youth set-up.  


 



He made the switch to Rangers last year and had an instant impact, helping the young Gers to success in the prestigious Alkass International Cup.

Young-Coombes is looking to push up through the youth set-up and into senior team contention, and has offered Rangers fans an insight into what they can expect to see from him.
 


"I'd compare my game to Diego Costa; aggressive, quick, strong, goals", Young-Coombes told Rangers TV.



The striker also hailed Gers hitman Jermain Defoe, while revealing that in five years he wants to be starring in the Scottish top flight.

"I look up to Jermain Defoe because he's English and he's done the business", he explained.
 


"I see myself in five years time on the big screen, playing in the Scottish Premiership, scoring goals."

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has regularly included young talents in the senior team's pre-season and winter training camps, as he bids to take a close look at their abilities.

And Young-Coombes will be hoping to catch Gerrard's eye if he is handed an opportunity.
 