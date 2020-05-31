I’d Compare My Game To Diego Costa – Rangers Talent Makes Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Rangers striker Nathan Young-Coombes believes his game is similar to that of former Chelsea hitman Diego Costa.



The 17-year-old was in the youth ranks at Costa's former club Chelsea, having joined the Blues from Crystal Palace's youth set-up.













He made the switch to Rangers last year and had an instant impact, helping the young Gers to success in the prestigious Alkass International Cup.



Young-Coombes is looking to push up through the youth set-up and into senior team contention, and has offered Rangers fans an insight into what they can expect to see from him.





"I'd compare my game to Diego Costa; aggressive, quick, strong, goals", Young-Coombes told Rangers TV.







The striker also hailed Gers hitman Jermain Defoe, while revealing that in five years he wants to be starring in the Scottish top flight.



"I look up to Jermain Defoe because he's English and he's done the business", he explained.





"I see myself in five years time on the big screen, playing in the Scottish Premiership, scoring goals."



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has regularly included young talents in the senior team's pre-season and winter training camps, as he bids to take a close look at their abilities.



And Young-Coombes will be hoping to catch Gerrard's eye if he is handed an opportunity.

