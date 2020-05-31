Tactics, He Knows Everything – Rangers Talent Spots Managerial Potential In Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster James Maxwell has been picked out by team-mate Ben Williamson as the best future manager due to his knowledge of the game.



Maxwell is regarded as a bright prospect in the youth ranks at Rangers and played in all five of the Gers' games in the UEFA Youth League this season.













The left-back's team-mate, Williamson, who operates as a midfielder, has been left impressed by his grasp of tactics and other aspects of the game.



As such Williamson has tipped Maxwell as the best future manager out of all of his Rangers team-mates.





Asked on Rangers TV about the best future manager, Williamson said: "James Maxwell. His tactics…he just knows everything really."







Williamson also picked out the best finisher from amongst his team-mates, revealing that "Josh McPake [is the best finisher]."



Midfielder Williamson turned out on four occasions in the UEFA Youth League this season, featuring in both legs against Young Boys and Slovan Bratislava.





Winger McPake had a spell on loan at Dundee in the Scottish Championship this season and the Scotland Under-19 international will be looking to kick on in the 2020/21 campaign.

