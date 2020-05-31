XRegister
31/05/2020 - 13:41 BST

This Is Why I Left Eintracht Frankfurt For Leeds United – Tony Yeboah

 




Leeds United legend Tony Yeboah has revealed why he opted to leave German side Eintracht Frankfurt to make the move to Elland Road in 1995. 

The former striker enjoyed success in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt, establishing himself as a firm fan favourite by hitting the back of the net on a regular basis. 


 



He netted eleven goals in his first season with Eintracht Frankfurt, but followed it up by scoring 17, 30 and 20 before he transferred to Leeds in the 1994/95 campaign, with eleven goals to his name at the time.

Yeboah's departure from Eintracht Frankfurt came as a surprise for some and the former hitman has now lifted the lid on the move. 
 


He told GTV+ Sports: "I didn’t know Leeds but when the offer came I said why not?



"Then I had a problem with the coach at Frankfurt so I decided I want to play football, I want my peace.

"Initially the trust from Leeds was not there so they loaned me for the first six months and had the option for another two years."
 


Yeboah's coach at Eintracht Frankfurt at the time of his departure was Jupp Heynckes, who also clashed with stars Jay-Jay Okocha and Maurizio Gaudino.

The striker returned to German football with Hamburg in 1997.
 