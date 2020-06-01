Crystal Palace Star Keen On Move As Club Show Interest, Could Take Pay Cut

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is interested in returning to Ligue 1 with Lyon.



Les Gones struggled defensively this season and the club are looking to add a centre-back to the ranks when the summer transfer window swings open.













Sakho has an admirer in the shape of Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas and the club are showing interest in the defender.



The attraction goes both ways, according to French daily Le Parisien, with Sakho willing to return to France with Lyon.





It is claimed that Sakho could be willing to take a cut in the €500,000 per month that he earns at Selhurst Park to make the move to Lyon.







Sakho feels that returning to Ligue 1 could help to open the door towards getting back into the France squad.



He has 29 caps to his name for France and feels being in the spotlight in Ligue 1 will help his cause in adding to that total.





Injury issues have affected the former Liverpool defender this season and he has managed just eight appearances.



The defender has a year left to run on his Crystal Palace contract and it is claimed he could move for around €10m, with the Eagles not ready to stand in his way.

