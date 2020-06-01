I Fancy Us – Sheffield United Star Oozes Confidence About Arsenal Cup Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has admitted he fancies his team against Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-final and believes the Gunners will not be looking forward to returning to Bramall Lane.



The Blades have enjoyed a successful season in their first season back in the top flight, battling for a place in Europe in the Premier League.













Norwood joined Sheffield United in August 2018 on a loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, gaining promotion with the side and making the transfer permanent the following season.



The FA is still planning to complete the FA Cup this season and Norwood insists he is relishing the chance to take on Arsenal in the quarter-final as he fancies his side's chances.





Norwood believes the Gunners will not be eager to come up to Bramall Lane after suffering defeat at the hands of the Blades, but the Northern Irish international insisted it is not possible to make any assumptions until after football begins again.







"I fancy us to be honest though, we've beaten Arsenal at home this season, we played really well that night and we deserved to win the game”, Norwood told the club’s official site.



"Maybe they won't be looking forward to coming back up here after knowing what it was like the first time, but you just don't know what teams and players are going to be like until the action restarts.





"We don't know what people's mentality are going to be like but from our point of view we've got to be ready to go and hit the ground running."



Norwood feels it could be a special season for Sheffield United, as he revealed he never imagined his side would be challenging for a European place, but went on to add he does not intend to throw away the months of hard work he and his team-mates have put in because of a long break in between the season.



"It could be a special season and there's a carrot at the end that's being dangled, how much do you want to progress this season.



"Never in our wildest dreams would we have expected to be challenging for Europe, but we are and we deserve to be and we're not going to let all the hard work that we've done over the last ten months slip because of the long break we've had since March."



Norwood has made an appearance in each of Sheffield United's 28 Premier League games, scoring one goal in the process.

