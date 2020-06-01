In-demand Celtic Star Breaks With Long-time Agent, Agent Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has parted ways with his agent, as speculation over his future continues to grow.



The Norwegian has become a key man at Celtic Park, but a number of clubs are showing interest in him and the Bhoys could field bids this summer.













Agent Tore Pedersen, who has been working with the player for several years, said in March that Ajer would not pen a new contract with Celtic and would be moving to a new club this summer.



However, Pedersen is not Ajer's agent now, with his agreement with the defender having expired in May.





The agent told Norwegian outlet Nettavisen: "My contract with Kris expires this May."







Pedersen admits he was opening to extending his partnership with Ajer, who he has monitored since his teenage years, and now wishes him all the best going forward.



"Yes, of course [I wanted to extend the deal].





"Kris is a brilliant guy and a very good centre-back that I have followed in his career since he was 15 years old.



"I wish him all the best in the future. Kris gets to answer about his choice if he wants to", the agent added.



It remains to be seen if Ajer's switch of agent will lead to a different approach by the defender's camp over the course of the summer transfer window.

