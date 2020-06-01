It’s Passed – Schalke Sporting Director Makes Admission On Everton Target Jean-Clair Todibo

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke have admitted they no longer have a purchase option on Everton target Jean-Clair Todibo, with the deadline for triggering it having passed.



The German giants snapped up Todibo on loan from Barcelona and managed to include a purchase clause set at €25m, putting them in pole position to keep him permanently.













He has impressed with Schalke and the Bundesliga side were hoping to keep hold of him, but his asking price has meant a deal is out of reach, with the player unaffordable.



Premier League side Everton have been looking to snap Todibo up from Barcelona and now Schalke have lost their advantage.





"The deadline passed yesterday", sporting director Jochen Schneider told German daily WAZ.







"We no longer have a purchase option", he added.



The defender has clocked up eight appearances in the Bundesliga for Schalke so far this season, picking up two yellow cards in the process.





Schalke went down to a 1-0 defeat at home against Werder Bremen on Sunday, with Todibo featuring for 45 minutes in the Bundesliga encounter.

