Jonny Hayes Was Worth Another Celtic Year – Former Top Flight Attacker

Former Scottish top flight attacker Tam McManus believes that released Jonny Hayes could have been a good squad player for Celtic next term and would have been worth another year at the club.



Hayes was released by Celtic at the end of his contract recently and eyebrows were raised in some quarters over the Hoops' decision to let him go.













Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson admits he was shocked to see Hayes go and insists the wide-man was always a reliable performer for Celtic.



"I was surprised Neil Lennon let him go. I don't think he's ever let Celtic down", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.





Former Hibernian attacker McManus agrees with Ferguson and believes that Celtic should have looked to keep hold of Hayes for the upcoming 2020/21 campaign.







"I agree for what it’s worth", McManus wrote on Twitter.



"Handy and solid squad player to have around. He was worth another year in my opinion.





"I know this has split opinion among a lot of Celtic fans though."



Hayes was handed regular chances to feature at Celtic by Neil Lennon and helped the Bhoys to claim their ninth league title in a row this season.



He will now though miss out on the opportunity to help Celtic clinch an historic tenth crown in a row.

