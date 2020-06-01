Napoli Coach Keen To Keep Hold of Liverpool Linked Kalidou Koulibaly

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso wants to keep centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is credited with wanting to snap up Koulibaly and pair him with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of his Anfield defence.













Napoli are open to letting Koulibaly, who has also been linked with several other clubs, leave this summer for the right price.



However, Napoli coach Gattuso is not on the same page over Koulibaly's potential availability and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he wants the defender to stay put.





It is claimed that if it is up to Gattuso then Koulibaly will be turning out for Napoli next season.







Gattuso is convinced that Koulibaly's partnership with Kostas Manolas can become even better in the coming months.



Staying at Napoli may mean no Champions League football for Koulibaly next term though, with the club adrift in the race to finish in the top four in Serie A.





Napoli are still involved in the Champions League, having played out a 1-1 draw with Barcelona at home in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

