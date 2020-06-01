We’ve Adapted To Carlo Ancelotti’s Style Quickly – Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton star Richarlison believes the Toffees have adapted rapidly to manager Carlo Ancelotti’s style and is of the view that their performances are now becoming more consistent with the way they are looking to play.



Ancelotti arrived at Goodison Park in late December last year, steadying the ship after his predecessor Marco Silva left the Toffees in the bottom three.













The Italian has been able to pull the Merseyside club out of the drop zone, with the club now safely residing in 12th place, as they remain hopeful of climbing back into the top 10 when football resumes on 17th June.



Richarlison is a key man at Everton and he feels that his team-mates have quickly got to grips with the way that Ancelotti wants them to play.





The Brazilian admits that Everton's form dipped prior to the suspension of football, but he is feeling positive ahead of the season restart and has no doubt the Toffees are on the right track.







“I believe the team adapted very quickly to the manager’s style and is responding very well to his ideas and methods”, Richarlison told Everton’s official site.



“We had some unfavourable results before the shutdown and did not play well in the match at Chelsea.





“But we are feeling better and better. Our performances are becoming more consistent with our way of playing.



“Whoever plays against our team knows they will face a very tough opponent.”



Everton are just six points off sixth place and the Toffees will be looking to go on a run of good results to make sure of European football next term when the campaign restarts.

