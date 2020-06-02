Celtic Keep Tabs On 29-Goal Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have 29-goal hitman Shon Weissman on their radar as a potential signing, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The Bhoys are aware that offers for Odsonne Edouard could flood in from interested clubs in the summer and are planning for life without the Frenchman.













Their search for someone able to fill Edouard's boots has led them to Austria, where Weissman turns out for Wolfsburger AC.



Celtic are monitoring Weismann as a potential replacement for Edouard and have noted his goalscoring exploits over the course of the season.





The 24-year-old has just a year remaining on his contract at Wolfsburger, having penned a two-year deal when he arrived last summer.







He has hit the back of the net 22 times in 21 Austrian Bundesliga games, while in the Austrian Cup he has grabbed five goals in three outings.



Weissman has even hit the back of the net in the Europa League for Wolfsburger, scoring against Borussia Monchengladbach and Roma.





The hitman is still waiting to score his first international goal for Israel however, having won four caps since his debut in September last year.

