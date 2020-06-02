Celtic Show Interest In 25-Year-Old Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are mulling a potential move for Hellas Verona defender Pawel Dawidowicz as they look to strengthen their options when the transfer window swings open for business, according to the Evening Times.



The Bhoys let Jozo Simunovic depart Parkhead earlier this week as they passed on triggering an option for a further year in his contract.













They are expected to look to replace the 25-year-old Croatian and Poland star Dawidowicz is on their radar as an option.



Also 25, Dawidowicz currently turns out in the Italian top flight with Hellas Verona and has helped the club to a memorable season so far.





The club sit eighth in the Serie A standings and will be looking to push for a Europa League place when the season in Italy restarts.







Dawidowicz has helped a defence that have only conceded 26 goals in 25 Serie A games, a total bettered by only the top three clubs in the league.



However, the Pole has been in and out of the team, at times overlooked and on the bench, while he has also served two red card suspensions and missed out through injury.





He has a contract with Hellas Verona that runs until the summer of 2022 and Celtic would likely have to fork out a substantial fee to take him to Scotland.

