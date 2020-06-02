Harry Kane Excited By Link Up With New Boys

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane has expressed his excitement at the chance to link up with new signings Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn when the Premier League season restarts.



Spurs signed Fernandes on an 18-month loan deal from Portuguese outfit Benfica in January, while Bergwijn arrived from PSV Eindhoven on a deal worth £26.7m.













While the duo started representing their club on the pitch, Kane remained sidelined, recovering from a hamstring injury.



The striker could have missed the rest of the season, but the unscheduled break means he is now raring to go when the Premier League kicks off again on 17th August.





Kane will have the chance to link up with both Fernandes and Bergwijn and is excited, telling his club's official site: “We’ve only just started training together.







"I got injured on 1 January, so Gedson and Stevie, I’ve not really seen much of in terms of playing with or getting that connection, although obviously I’ve watched them play.



“I can’t wait to get back out there.



"It’s been long enough without a game, especially when there are top players who are new to the club and you want to be on the pitch with them.



"I’m looking forward to it, looking forward to playing with everyone again.





Tottenham will be hoping to hit the ground running after a lengthy break and a period of individual training for the players.



And Kane is encouraged by what he has seen from his team-mates.



“The squad is looking good.



"Everyone is fully fit and ready to go and that’s when we’re at our strongest, when we have a full, healthy squad.



"We’ll work hard from now until the first game and hopefully we’ll finish strongly in the last nine games.”



Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table, with nine games left to play, and have a gap of seven points to fourth placed Chelsea to make up if they are to be playing Champions League football next season.

