I’m Always Amazed By This – Rangers Sporting Director

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has admitted he continues to be amazed at the number of players linked with moves to Ibrox.



Wilson arrived at Ibrox in October last year, leaving his previous post of director of football operations at Southampton, where he worked at close quarters with Ronald Koeman and Ralph Hasenhuttl.













He now has his feet firmly under the table at Rangers and is looking to make additions to the Gers squad for the 2020/21 campaign, where there will be big pressure to stop Celtic.



Wilson keeps track of transfer market chatter and has admitted he continues to be amazed by the sheer volume of players linked with making the move to Rangers.





The Rangers executive went on to add even though reports emerge of a vast number of players being linked with the club, more often than not, the links are wide of the mark.







"I'm not going to name any names but one thing I will say is I'm always amazed at the amount of names linked with Rangers”, Wilson was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“There's a significantly more number of names linked with us than any club I've ever been involved in before.





“And hardly any of them are ever right."



Rangers have let several players, including Andy Halliday, leave the club in recent weeks, while Ianis Hagi made his loan move from Genk permanent.

