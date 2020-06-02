Liverpool Not Actively Looking To Let Star Go, Player Popular In Dressing Room

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool will not be actively trying to move Dejan Lovren on this summer.



Lovren has seen his game time dip at Anfield with other options preferred ahead of him at centre-back and was strongly linked with a move away last summer.













He had interest from Serie A, but no club was able to reach an agreement with Liverpool and Lovren stayed put at Anfield.



The Croatian is again being linked with leaving Liverpool ahead of the summer, but according to The Athletic, the Reds will not actively try to offload him.





It is claimed that Jurgen Klopp wanted to keep Lovren last summer and the defender is a popular figure in the Liverpool dressing room.







The Reds could again be tested by interest from Italy, though it remains to be seen if an offer arrives which makes Liverpool think seriously about a sale.



Lovren, who will turn 31 years old next month, joined Liverpool in 2014 from Southampton.





He helped the Reds to success in the Champions League last season, after suffering disappointment in the 2018 Champions League final and 2016 Europa League final.

