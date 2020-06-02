No Proposal Sent But Arsenal Have Hope On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are preparing to send a proposal for a contract extension to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the striker has not ruled out signing to stay at the club.



Aubameyang is entering the last year of his contract at Arsenal and has been heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium.













Barcelona and Inter have been mooted as potential destinations for the Gabon international and Arsenal could be pushed into selling if he does not sign a new contract.



It has been claimed in some quarters that Arsenal have now offered Aubameyang a new contract, but according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, they have not yet done so.





The Premier League side are hard at work putting the finishing touches to a proposal, which they will then send to Aubameyang's father.







It is claimed that Aubameyang has not closed the door on signing a new deal to stay at Arsenal, something which is giving the Gunners hope.



The ball looks to be firmly in Arsenal's court to make Aubameyang an offer he feels unable to refuse.





The striker, who is set to turn 31 years old later this month, has found the back of the net on 20 occasions in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

