Roma Identify Premier League Star As Moise Kean Alternative

Roma have shortlisted Chelsea’s Pedro Rodriguez has an alternative to Everton's Moise Kean, as they look to make an attacking signing.



La Lupa have been working on a deal to take Kean to the Italian capital, with the club working with super agent Mino Raiola in an attempt to try to find an agreement with Everton.













The Italian club are looking to bring the striker in on an initial loan deal and Raiola is trying to convince the Toffees to hand the Serie A side an option to buy set at between €20m and €22m.



However, Roma are looking at alternatives to Kean if they cannot do the deal with Everton and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea's Pedro is on their radar.





Pedro’s contract with the Blues expires at the end of the current season and Roma could snap him up on a free transfer if they shift their attention away from Kean.







The Spaniard’s age could be an issue as the now Chelsea winger turns 33 this July, leaving less room for Roma to build for the future.



Both Pedro and Kean have endured a rough spell at their respective clubs this season, with the 32-year old suffering from a series of injuries and the youngster’s off pitch antics drawing criticism, with his performances on the pitch also garnering disapproval after he managed to find the net on just one occasion in 22 Premier League appearances.





Pedro is an attractive proposition for a number of clubs this summer due to his free agent status and the changed landscape of football.

