XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

03/06/2020 - 14:58 BST

Agent of Arsenal Target Arkadiusz Milik Set For Napoli Talks

 




Arkadiusz Milik's agent is set to hold talks with Napoli over the coming days, with a departure for the Arsenal and Juventus target now looming clearly into view. 

The Poland international has just a further 12 months left on his contract at Napoli and has emerged as an attractive target due to his contractual situation.  


 



Napoli are claimed to have slapped a €40m asking price on Milik's head.

Juventus have been looking to tempt Napoli with a player swap, while Arsenal are also interested in Milik, who could slot into the Emirates Stadium as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
 


Now, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the pace of developments is set to pick up as Milik's agent is set for a meeting with Napoli officials.



He will hold talks over the coming days about his client's future at Napoli, with a departure now increasingly expected.

The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals across all competitions for Napoli so far this season, a total which includes three strikes in the Champions League. 
 


In addition to Italy, Milik has played his club football in his native Poland, in Germany and in the Netherlands.
 