Agent of Arsenal Target Arkadiusz Milik Set For Napoli Talks

Arkadiusz Milik's agent is set to hold talks with Napoli over the coming days, with a departure for the Arsenal and Juventus target now looming clearly into view.



The Poland international has just a further 12 months left on his contract at Napoli and has emerged as an attractive target due to his contractual situation.













Napoli are claimed to have slapped a €40m asking price on Milik's head.



Juventus have been looking to tempt Napoli with a player swap, while Arsenal are also interested in Milik, who could slot into the Emirates Stadium as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.





Now, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the pace of developments is set to pick up as Milik's agent is set for a meeting with Napoli officials.







He will hold talks over the coming days about his client's future at Napoli, with a departure now increasingly expected.



The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals across all competitions for Napoli so far this season, a total which includes three strikes in the Champions League.





In addition to Italy, Milik has played his club football in his native Poland, in Germany and in the Netherlands.

