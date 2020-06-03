Everton Must Aim To Win Final Nine Games, Toffees Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Mason Holgate has insisted that the Toffees need to try to win all their nine games remaining in the Premier League, as they look to climb the table.



The Premier League is planning to restart on 17th June, with two games, before then running a full round of fixtures at the weekend.













Games will played behind closed doors and Everton will be looking to hit the ground running under Carlo Ancelotti as they bid to move up from 12th.



Holgate feels Everton will need to call upon their whole squad and is in no doubt they need to look to try to win their final nine games to end the season on a high.





“Of course, it will be strange at first and we'll miss our fans, but the players will be fine with it because we just want to win", Holgate told his club's official site.







“We have nine games and all we need to concentrate on is trying to win them.



“We are going to need the entire squad.





“We are a team and know these games will come thick and fast.



“We will need each other.



“It will be hard for anyone to play nine matches in such a short period of time.



"We want everyone at the top of their games because that will give us a better chance every time we play.”



Ancelotti drove Everton out of the drop zone quickly after taking over from Marco Silva, but the Toffees suffered a 4-0 defeat away at Chelsea in their final game before the break.

