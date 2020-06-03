XRegister
03/06/2020 - 16:02 BST

I’m Really Grateful – Tottenham Hotspur Star Issues Message To Fans

 




Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son has admitted he is grateful to the fans for their support after he returned from military service in his native South Korea and stressed he will try to perform to his very best on the pitch.

Son served his country’s mandatory military service in April and May after he recovered from a fractured arm, which he suffered against Aston Villa in February.  


 



The 27-year old forward is a vital player in Jose Mourinho’s squad and the Portuguese manager will be delighted to have his star player back in his ranks when the Premier League resumes in June.

With no football in recent months and his military service in between, the South Korean international admitted he missed the fans during his time away from the club, as he revealed he could not even respond or see the messages send by the supporters as he was required to leave his phone behind.
 


Son insisted he is grateful to the fans for their support as he added he will try his utmost to produce his best performances for the club.



“I’m missing the fans too! I didn’t have a phone when I was at my military service for three weeks but as soon as I came off, they were very happy”, Son told the club’s official site.

“I couldn’t even see all the messages; I was so happy to see them and how they posted.
 


“I’m really grateful how they support me from the other side.

"I try to be ready, try to be sharp and on the pitch, it will try to do the best for you guys.”

Son made 21 appearances in the Premier League this season before suffering the injury, and he scored nine goals and registered eight assists in the process.
 