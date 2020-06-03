It’s Exciting – Newcastle United Star Relishing FA Cup Push

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United star Paul Dummett has stressed he is desperate to be involved in the Magpies' FA Cup run, as they look to move towards the final of the competition.



The Magpies progressed through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating West Brom in the fifth round 3-2.













The Tyneside club now face Manchester City in the quarter-finals at home, with the fixture having been postponed to late June in light of the recent events.



Dummett has progressed from Newcastle’s youth academy to the first team and as such admits he is relishing the chance to be involved in a cup run which could become special.





The 28-year old defender admits Newcastle have had to bide their time for a lengthy cup run and joked it would be typical if they reached the final and had no supporters present due to behind closed doors games.







"I'm a Newcastle fan, was born here, have lived here my whole life”, Dummett told the club’s official site.



"The club haven't had a run like this in a long, long time so hopefully I can be involved in that.





“We all know we've got a tough game against one of the best teams in the league, so we have to be ready for that, but it's an exciting time being involved in a game in the quarter-finals, so hopefully we can progress from that.



"I've said to a few people, it's typical Newcastle; we've not been this far in the competition for a long time and imagine if we got to the semi-final or the final and we've got no fans there!”



Newcastle could find themselves under new ownership when the tie against Manchester City rolls around, with the club the subject of a takeover from a group containing the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

