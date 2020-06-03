Liverpool Aware of Premier League Side’s Interest In 28-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are aware of interest from Newcastle United in Xherdan Shaqiri, according to The Athletic.



The Reds fielded interest from Italy and Spain in 28-year-old Shaqiri in the January transfer window, but were not prepared to let the Switzerland international leave.













However, the situation is set to be different when the transfer window opens again in the summer and Shaqiri could be on the move from Anfield for the right price.



Newcastle have been linked with wanting Shaqiri when their expected takeover goes through.





And Liverpool are aware that Newcastle are keen on snapping up Shaqiri.







If the takeover of Newcastle by a group containing the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia is waved through, the Magpies are expected to quickly become one of the richest clubs in world football.



A move for Shaqiri would be within Newcastle's grasp.





The Swiss has suffered with injuries at Liverpool this season, but even when fit has struggled to nail down regular first team football under Jurgen Klopp.

