Liverpool Convinced Star Wants To Stay Despite Exit Speculation

Liverpool believe that Adrian is happy and will be continuing at Anfield, according to The Athletic.



The shot-stopper, who has filled in for Alisson when needed this season, has seen his performances attract some criticism and a return to Spain has been mooted.













However, Liverpool believe that Adrian is happy at Anfield and are expecting to see him continue as number 2 to Alisson when the 2020/21 season starts.



Liverpool signed Adrian on a free transfer last summer following his departure from West Ham United.





He was quickly thrown into action following an injury to Alisson and helped the Reds to success in the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea.







Adrian has a further 12 months left to go on his contract at Liverpool and has managed to make a substantial 18 appearances for the Reds this season.



The 33-year-old played in Spain for Real Betis and a return to the club has been regularly floated.





Liverpool though are convinced that Adrian will stay at the club, meaning they will not need to dip into the transfer market to sign another backup goalkeeper.

