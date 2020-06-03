Loan Star Not Yet Decided On Newcastle United Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Valentino Lazaro has yet to decide if he would like to stay at Newcastle United, even if the Magpies trigger the purchase clause in his loan from Italian giants Inter.



The Austria international was snapped up by Newcastle on loan from Inter in the January transfer window.













Lazaro struggled to win over Antonio Conte at Inter, but it is far from clear that he has given up on his Nerazzurri dream.



Even if Newcastle opt to trigger the purchase option, they will need Lazaro to be happy to sign permanently and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the winger has not decided if he would like to stay or go back to Italy.





The 24-year-old still has another three years left to run on his contract at the San Siro and his decision is set to be key to any move happening or not.







Lazaro has made four appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, picking up one red card in the process.



He had serious interest from the Bundesliga in the January transfer window, but opted to make the move to Newcastle.





The Magpies are soon expected to be taken over by a group containing the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, which is tipped to see the club chase a number of big money signings.

