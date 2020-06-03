Portsmouth Boss Welcomes Loan Star’s Extended Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has expressed his delight that Birmingham City have agreed to extend Steve Seddon’s loan deal until the end of the season.



Seddon made just five appearances for Birmingham early in the season before being struck by injury, which kept him sidelined.













The left-back enjoyed loan spells last season at Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon, which led him to sign for Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window.



The Pompey manager has admitted that he is glad to have Seddon until the end of the season, further adding that the 22-year-old is a popular member of the team and that the fans have taken a liking to the left-back as well.





Jackett told Portsmouth’s official site: “I’m really pleased he can continue with us. Steve is a popular member of the squad – both with fans and his team-mates.







“His loan spell has been very successful so far and we hope it has a big finish, as we attempt to get into the Championship."



There still remains uncertainty over whether League One will continue, as the EFL have indicated if the clubs vote for the season to be terminated next week the play-offs will still go ahead.





Portsmouth are currently fourth in the table and will be keen for an opportunity to win promotion to the Championship.

