This Is Not Going To Be An Issue – Everton Star Confident Amid Changed Landscape

Everton defender Mason Holgate believes that players will be fine playing behind closed doors as they only play in front of fans when they reach the first team.



England’s top flight football is set to return on 17th June, but the Blues are in action only during the following weekend where they are set to play the Merseyside derby against rivals Liverpool.













Holgate has been praised for exceptional form this season and impressed Carlo Ancelotti enough to be handed a new long term contract earlier this year.



Ancelotti will be counting on Holgate to kick on with his performances when the season restarts, but he will have to do so behind closed doors, with no fans allowed at games.





However, the full-back does not believe it will be hard for players to adapt to games behind closed doors as they get to play in front of the fans only when they make the first team.







Holgate told Everton’s official site: “We have to get used to being behind closed doors straight away and I don’t see it being an issue.



“It is still a game of football and it is up to us to get our heads around it.





“Everyone has done it in their careers, you don’t play in front of big crowds until you reach the first team so it’s not something we’ve never experienced.



“Of course, it will be strange at first and we'll miss our fans but the players will be fine with it because we just want to win.



“We have nine games and all we need to concentrate on is trying to win them.



“We are going to need the entire squad.”



Everton currently sit in 12th place in the Premier League table and with nine games to go and only six points off the top six, the Toffees will be keen to secure a place in Europe next season.

