Want To Be My Own Person – Tottenham Talent Plays Down Comparisons With Star

Tottenham Hotspur talent Ryan Sessegnon has admitted that he finds it flattering to be compared to former Spurs star Gareth Bale, but is keen to find his own way.



The former Fulham youngster, who is able to operate as a left-back and further down the left flank, was snapped up by Tottenham last summer for £25m and has been tipped for big things.













He has regularly drawn comparisons with another left sided player in the shape of Bale, who made his mark at Tottenham before then making a big money move to Real Madrid.



The 20-year-old admits he is regularly asked about being compared with Bale, which he finds flattering, but wants to make his own way in the game.





“It’s [the question I am asked most often] ‘How does it feel to be compared to Gareth Bale?’ I get asked that question all the time", Sessegnon told Tottenham's official site.







"Each interview just seems to mention comparisons between me and Gareth Bale for some reason.



"Of course, he is a player that I have looked up to and it’s flattering to be compared to someone like him but at the same time, you want to be your own person.”





Sessegnon was signed by Mauricio Pochettino, but is now playing under legendary Portuguese boss Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.



Still just 20 years old, the left-sided youngster has made 12 appearances for Tottenham so far this season, enjoying three tastes of Champions League football, against Red Star Belgrade, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

