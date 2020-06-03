We’re Calm – Leverkusen Sporting Director On Future of Liverpool Linked Kai Havertz

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller insists the club are calm about Liverpool linked Kai Havertz and are hopeful that he can be kept for a further 12 months.



Havertz has been persistently linked with a move away from the BayArena this summer, but the changed landscape of football means there is doubt over whether any club will meet Leverkusen's asking price.













Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with wanting to land Havertz, but the jury is out on whether either will be prepared to splash over €100m for him.



Voller admits that Havertz has attracted interest, but insists Leverkusen remain calm and hopeful of keeping him for a further season.





"Of course, we know that the great games and goals of the past few weeks that have been seen around the world have increased the level of attention", Voller told Sky Deutschland when asked about Havertz.







"He is a great player, a world-class player.



"The focus is of course even more on him, but we have known that for a long time and speculation has been going on for over a year.



"We are calm about it.



"He feels comfortable, he still has a contract until 2022, but we know that Kai will eventually switch to a world-class club.



"But he is still here and I still have the hope of being able to keep him for an additional year.





"Our people have a very clear stance on how we deal with personnel.



"The situation in the market has changed and this has to be considered for many players."



Leverkusen sit fifth in the Bundesliga table, level on points with four placed Gladbach, as they hunt a top four finish and Champions League football for next season.

