Winning Mentality Key, Regardless of Conditions – Celtic Midfielder On Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic captain Scott Brown believes that heading into next season with a winning mentality will be key, irrespective of whether games are played behind closed doors or not.



The Scottish Premiership is likely to start the 2020/21 campaign in August with games behind played behind closed doors at first.













Celtic average 57,000 fans every game, as well as a strong travelling contingent backing the Hoops at away fixtures, and Brown feels that the backing of the fans has helped the team immensely to score that late winner or late equaliser in matches.



The midfielder is keen to hit the ground running come the start of the new campaign and stated that a strong start to the season is the sole focus.





Brown believes that having a winning mentality going into the new season is most important should the new season start with or without fans.







The 34-year-old was quoted as saying by the Herald: “The stadiums might be empty or they might be able to get some fans into them, I don’t know.



“I’m not sure how it is all going to work, but for me it’s still a game and you go into it with that winning mentality.





“We’ll want to start the season off strongly just in the manner that we did last season and that’ll be the sole focus, regardless of the conditions in which we are playing.



“Whatever comes and is put towards us, we need to deal with it. We’ll deal with whatever way it is safe for us to get onto the park.



"Once we get onto the park, the mindset will be to win.



"Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we can get started again.”



Celtic were crowned champions of Scotland last month for a record-equalling ninth successive season and will be aiming for an historic ten in a row next term.

