XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

03/06/2020 - 17:55 BST

Wolves Talent Admits Growing Up As Arsenal Fan

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers talent Joseph Joseph has revealed he grew up as an Arsenal fan, while picking out Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk as his favourite player of the current generation.

Joseph has been part of Wolves’ youth set-up since 2018, after he made the move to Molineux from League One side Southend United.  


 



The 18-year old defender is now part of Wolves Under-18s and is looking to kick on with his development as he aims to work his way towards the first team.
 


Despite not having yet made his senior team bow, Joseph has been left feeling proud by one particular moment, which came with his first professional contract at the club.



“Signing my pro contract at Wolves, which was a really proud moment”, Joseph told the club’s official site when asked about his best moment in football.

Joseph may have been left proud by officially starting his career at Wolves, but he grew up as an Arsenal fan, revealing: "Arsenal [were my team growing up]."
 


The youngster as a centre-back himself, looks up to Liverpool star Van Dijk as a role model and admitted he considers the Ballon d’Or runner-up his favourite player, saying: “Virgil van Dijk [is my favourite current player.]”

Joseph made nine appearances for Wolves in the U18 Premier League this season, picking up just a single yellow card in the process.

The defender will now be looking forward to next season after the current campaign was ended early.
 