Wolves Talent Admits Growing Up As Arsenal Fan

Wolverhampton Wanderers talent Joseph Joseph has revealed he grew up as an Arsenal fan, while picking out Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk as his favourite player of the current generation.



Joseph has been part of Wolves’ youth set-up since 2018, after he made the move to Molineux from League One side Southend United.













The 18-year old defender is now part of Wolves Under-18s and is looking to kick on with his development as he aims to work his way towards the first team.





Despite not having yet made his senior team bow, Joseph has been left feeling proud by one particular moment, which came with his first professional contract at the club.







“Signing my pro contract at Wolves, which was a really proud moment”, Joseph told the club’s official site when asked about his best moment in football.



Joseph may have been left proud by officially starting his career at Wolves, but he grew up as an Arsenal fan, revealing: "Arsenal [were my team growing up]."





The youngster as a centre-back himself, looks up to Liverpool star Van Dijk as a role model and admitted he considers the Ballon d’Or runner-up his favourite player, saying: “Virgil van Dijk [is my favourite current player.]”



Joseph made nine appearances for Wolves in the U18 Premier League this season, picking up just a single yellow card in the process.



The defender will now be looking forward to next season after the current campaign was ended early.

