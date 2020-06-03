You Will See This, It Will Be Factor – Newcastle Star Makes Prediction On League Restart

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett is of the view that the intensity of a Premier League game cannot be replicated in training or friendlies, meaning players will become fatigued quickly.



The Premier League has been on a hiatus since early March, but games are due to be played once again from 17th June, albeit behind closed doors.













However, several players from across the league have expressed concerns about rushing back into action, especially as a full pre-season before playing competitive games would be longer than the time they will have to prepare.



The Bundesliga recently returned to action and there were a whopping 14 injuries across both Germany's top two tiers in the first weekend back, something that Dummett has taken note of.





The 28-year old defender believes the Premier League must look at the evidence from Germany as they plot how to bring players back, but nevertheless expects tiredness to be a factor.







"I think no matter how many training sessions or friendlies you do, there's nothing like a Premier League game because there's much more on the line than there is in a friendly, so I think in the first or second game, you probably will see a lot of fatigued players”, Dummett told Newcastle’s official site.



“I read an article the other day about more injures in the German leagues (since Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga restarted last month) so I think the Premier League have to look at those sort of stats you can see from other leagues, and do the right thing."





Newcastle will return to action sitting in 13th place in the Premier League standings, eight points above the drop zone.

