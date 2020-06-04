Always Wanted To Play Like Him – West Ham Star On Inspiring Player

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United loan star Tomas Soucek has admitted he wanted to play like Manchester City star Yaya Toure while he was developing as a youngster.



The Czech Republic international made the move to West Ham in the January transfer window, with David Moyes looking to Soucek to help his side's push to stay up in the Premier League.













Soucek has long watched the Premier League from afar and admits that he regularly took in Toure's performances at Manchester City, something which led to him wanting to play like the Ivorian.



"I always wanted to play like Yaya Toure", Soucek said via West Ham's Twitter account.





"I watched him a lot when I was younger and really liked the way he played in a similar position to the one I play."







Soucek also noted the displays of his countryman Tomas Rosicky in the Premier League, with the former Arsenal man turning out 170 times in the English top flight.



"Tomas Rosicky," Soucek said when asked about his favourite all-time player.





The 25-year-old is on loan at the London Stadium from Slavia Prague and featured in four Premier League games before the season was brought to a halt.



He will be looking to hit the ground running when the Premier League restarts, with the first games set for 17th June.

