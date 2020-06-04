Celtic Communicate Transfer Message To Agents

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have informed agents that they will not be interested in signing players that they have not scouted in person or monitored long term, according to The Athletic.



The Bhoys were recently handed their ninth title in a row after the Scottish Premiership was ended early and now it is full steam ahead at Celtic Park for the 2020/21 campaign.













Neil Lennon is expected to look to bolster his squad for what could be a historic campaign, but the club are not keen on taking any gambles.



The Scottish club have told agents that they will only be interested in players they have scouted in person or monitored over a long term period.





Looking to sign players based on recommendations from agents, from data analysis and video scouting has been ruled out.







The club recently raised eyebrows by releasing the reliable Jonny Hayes, who had been handed regular game time by Lennon this season.



Celtic are aiming to streamline their squad as they look to keep a watch on costs ahead of a period where they are set to be playing in front of empty stands.





It is unclear if Celtic will need to replace any key players, with both defender Kristoffer Ajer and striker Odsonne Edouard having been linked with potential moves away.

