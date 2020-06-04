Celtic Put Keeping Loan Star Near Top Of Summer Transfer Priorities

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have made turning Fraser Forster's loan spell from Southampton into a permanent transfer one of their top priorities this summer, according to The Athletic.



Forster spent the season on loan at Celtic from the Saints and helped the Bhoys to retain the Scottish Premiership title, as well as win the Scottish League Cup.













Celtic want to keep Forster and are holding talks with Southampton in a bid to reach an agreement.



The Scottish champions want to make sure they keep Forster at Celtic Park and are making doing a deal for the shot-stopper a priority.





It is claimed that at Southampton, Forster earns over £60,000 per week, which is twice Celtic's salary cap.







The shot-stopper would likely have to take a wage cut for a deal to happen, or ink a new loan deal with the Bhoys.



Forster, 32, made the move to Southampton from Celtic in 2014, but has fallen out of favour on the south coast.





He quickly slotted in between the sticks at Celtic and keeping him at the club would be a big boost for Neil Lennon heading into the 2020/21 campaign.

