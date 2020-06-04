XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

04/06/2020 - 18:35 BST

Celtic Put Keeping Loan Star Near Top Of Summer Transfer Priorities

 




Celtic have made turning Fraser Forster's loan spell from Southampton into a permanent transfer one of their top priorities this summer, according to The Athletic.

Forster spent the season on loan at Celtic from the Saints and helped the Bhoys to retain the Scottish Premiership title, as well as win the Scottish League Cup.


 



Celtic want to keep Forster and are holding talks with Southampton in a bid to reach an agreement.

The Scottish champions want to make sure they keep Forster at Celtic Park and are making doing a deal for the shot-stopper a priority.
 


It is claimed that at Southampton, Forster earns over £60,000 per week, which is twice Celtic's salary cap.



The shot-stopper would likely have to take a wage cut for a deal to happen, or ink a new loan deal with the Bhoys.

Forster, 32, made the move to Southampton from Celtic in 2014, but has fallen out of favour on the south coast.
 


He quickly slotted in between the sticks at Celtic and keeping him at the club would be a big boost for Neil Lennon heading into the 2020/21 campaign.
 