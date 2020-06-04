Couldn’t Believe How Open He Was About Wanting Liverpool Move – Former Bundesliga Star On Timo Werner

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga star Jan Aage Fjortoft has admitted he was shocked how open Timo Werner was about wanting to play for Liverpool when he spoke to him and is sure the striker has been in touch with Jurgen Klopp.



Werner has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, but he is also attracting interest from other clubs, including the Reds' league rivals Chelsea.













Liverpool have a well cemented front three with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane starting in all major games for the Reds, but Werner is still attracted to joining.



Fjortoft, who played in the Bundesliga and now works in the media, admits that when he interviewed Werner he was surprised by how open he was about wanting to play for Liverpool.





He is sure that Klopp and Werner have been speaking, but feels that Chelsea and Manchester United are still likely to try to tempt the German to choose them.







“I was doing an interview with Werner and I couldn’t believe it how open he was that he wanted to play for Liverpool, but I think we should say he wants to play for Klopp”, Fjortoft said on ESPN FC.



“And we know that they have been talking. They have used zoom or Skype or whatever to talk to each other in this corona time.





“So, let’s see what’s happening. I think the financial situation after corona is anyone’s guess.



“That Chelsea, waiting now to buy players, are interested in getting Timo Werner, that is not a surprise. I can see them trying to tempt him to go there.



“I think it is quite clear that Timo Werner this summer will leave RB Leipzig and Bayern have said ‘we don’t want him’ and then he said ‘I don’t want to go to Bayern’ and then forward and back, so and I can see him moving abroad.



“I think the favourite still will be Liverpool, but Chelsea, Manchester United, there are teams in for him that will probably also try to get him.”



Werner has been in red hot form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 25 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances with seven assists also to his name.

