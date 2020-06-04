XRegister
04/06/2020 - 17:25 BST

Everton Star Happy At Club, Feels Well Supported By Toffees

 




Jean-Philippe Gbamin is happy at Everton and feels well supported by the club.

The Toffees splashed the cash last summer to bring Gbamin to Goodison Park from German Bundesliga outfit Mainz, paying a fee of £25m to land him.


 



However, his debut season has been dogged by injury with the midfielder needing to go under the knife twice and managing just 135 minutes of competitive football in a blue shirt.

Gbamin picked up an Achilles tendon injury last week in training, being hurt in a game of foot tennis at Everton's training base.
 


He is however happy at Everton, according to The Athletic, and feels that he has been well supported throughout his time on the sidelines.



Gbamin was played for the full 90 minutes against Watford in August by Marco Silva, despite it being claimed that the player's camp believed he could only manage 60 minutes, following involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations in the summer and a lack of pre-season preparation.

The midfielder is also claimed to have told Silva during the game that he should be brought off, but the Portuguese left him on and he picked up a quadriceps injury in training just days after the game.
 


Gbamin has yet to make 100 appearances for any of the three clubs he has played for, managing 95 outings at Mainz and 98 with French side Lens.
 