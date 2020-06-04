XRegister
04/06/2020 - 14:03 BST

Everton Talent Poised For Switch To France

 




Everton starlet Fraser Hornby is on the verge of leaving Goodison Park to head to France with Reims.

Hornby spent the season on loan in Belgium at KV Kortrijk and made 14 appearances for the club, hitting the back of the net on four occasions.


 



His performances in Belgium attracted the attention of French Ligue 1 outfit Reims, who are now set to snap Hornby up, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.

It is claimed that Hornbny will cost Reims a fee of around €2m to sign from Everton.
 


Hornby is expected to put pen to paper to a four-year contract at Reims, as he looks to take the next step forward in his career.



The attacker will leave Everton having made just one senior team appearance for the club, with the majority of his game time coming with the Toffees Under-23s and Under-18s.

Hornby will link up with a Reims side that finished a lofty fifth in Ligue 1 this season, eight points behind fourth placed Lille.
 


The Everton youngster has been capped by Scotland at multiple youth levels, up to the country's Under-21s.
 