Final Decision From Chelsea and Liverpool Target Timo Werner Expected Next Week

Liverpool target Timo Werner is expected to make a final decision on his future early next week amid claims that Chelsea are in pole position to sign him, according to Sky Sports News.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to add Werner to the ranks at Anfield, while the player has been open about his desire to join the current European and world champions.













However, the changed landscape of football has led Liverpool's owners to rule out the club making any big money buys this summer, meaning they are now at real risk of missing out on Werner.



It is claimed that the striker is now drawn towards a move to Chelsea, who have no issues with paying his €55m release clause.





Now it is claimed that Werner will make a final decision over what he wants to do next week.







It is unclear if Liverpool will make a move for Werner or keep the purse strings closed and allow a major target to join one of their Premier League rivals.



Werner has been in sensational form for RB Leipzig in Germany this season, but the Bundesliga club will be powerless to resist his departure if his release clause is met.





Chelsea are looking for an experienced striker to slot into the ranks at Stamford Bridge and may have found their man in the shape of Werner.

