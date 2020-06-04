He Could Adapt – Agent Comments On Southampton Target Omar Colley, Admits Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton target Omar Colley was attracting interest from the Premier League in the January transfer window, agent Umberto Riva has revealed.



The Sampdoria defender has been linked with a potential move away from the Serie A club, with Southampton claimed to be ready to put €15m on the table to take him to England.













Riva insists that Premier League clubs were showing interest in Colley in January and is sure that the defender can adapt to the demands of English football.



However, the deal-maker revealed that no bids have yet come in for Colley, while things have been stabilised by Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri.





"Already in January there was real interest from the Premier League", Riva told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.







"We know that this is a recovering market and no offers have been made, but he could adapt himself to English football due to his characteristics.



"After an inconsistent start at Sampdoria, things have stabilised with Ranieri."





Colley has made 21 appearances in Serie A for Sampdoria so far this season and the club have him under contract until the summer of 2022.

